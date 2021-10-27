It’s 2021, and we’re closer to being free from our ties to last year’s horrors. Vaccines and boosters are available now. Live music is back. You can watch the latest blockbusters in rooms full of strangers again. But there’s one terror we won’t be able to escape: Tiger King.



Advertisement

For a brief, blissful time, the show felt like a distant memory; a fever dream from one of the most terrible years of the 21st century. But no, Tiger King is real, and it’s back for a second season. Netflix shared the trailer, with a voice over saying, “When you think you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all.”

This season will focus on Joe Exotic’s time in prison. The trailer features a recording of a phone call from prison, where Exotic says, “There’s an innocent man in prison. Everybody from the zoo is out there making money and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up.”

The trailer also addresses how Tiger King turned these people into celebrities, and it features cuts of James Garretson surrounded by scantily clad women, and Jeff Lowe buying Tiger King-themed bling. So, congrats on making questionable people famous, Netflix!

The docuseries is also still not letting the mystery of what happened to Carole Baskin’s first husband go, teasing that there might be new info on what happened to him (though it’s doubtful it’ll be something more substantial than the rumors of him being strangled and thrown off a plane into the Gulf of Mexico). There also seems to be some new personalities in the mix, but will that be enough to draw in new viewers? Netflix will find out if this gamble pays off on November 17.

And Netflix isn’t the only streamer still trying to make Tiger King relevant. Peacock is going ahead with its Tiger King series called Joe Exotic, featuring John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic, Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, Kyle MacLachlan as Baskin’s second husband Howard Baskin, and tons of other actors who likely deserve better.