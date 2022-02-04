Nicole Kidman has quickly become the queen of television. After HBO’s Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, the actor will now take over Apple TV+. She is one of the stars of the streaming platform’s upcoming anthology series, Roar, which was on The A.V. Club’s list of 2022's most anticipated new TV shows of the year.

Roar is helmed by G.L.O.W. co-creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive. They will reunite with A lison Brie and Betty Gilpin, the two leads of their canceled-too-soon Netflix comedy series, for the Apple TV+ anthology. The rest of the all-star roster includes: Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Meera Syal, Kara Hayward, and Fivel Stewart.

The eight-episode show is based on Cecelia Ahern’s 2018 book of the same name, which was a collection of 30 short stories considered to be darkly comic feminist fables told through a distinct point-of-view. The show offers an insightful and hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. It is meant to blend magical realism with familiar social dilemmas of ordinary women, telling their personal and professional stories in witty, moving ways.

At the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Apple TV+ released the first-look images of Roar, featuring Gilpin, Wever, Erivo, and Kidman.



Erivo is no stranger to the small screen either. The Outsider actor received nominations at the Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG, and NAACP awards for her performance in 2021's Genius: Aretha. Roar will also mark Rae’s first TV appearance since the end of her HBO comedy, Insecure, in December 2021.

Roar’s first season consists of eight episodes, all of which will release globally on April 15, 2022, on Apple TV+.



