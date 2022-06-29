After determining which of the contestants on FBOY Island were in fact “FBOYs,” Nikki Glaser returns to her first love: Talking about her vagina on stage for laughs. It’s an act that she’s found remarkable and sustained success—with good reason, she’s one of the best to do it. Glaser’s new special, Good Clean Filth is coming to HBO Max this summer. And, sure, the trailer Good Clean Filth may not promise a maturing Nikki Glaser. But what it does promise is laughs. Well, assuming you find jokes about baby talk in bed funny.



Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth | Official Trailer | HBO

When the special was announced last year, Glaser took the opportunity to fire some shots at Dave Chappelle. In a statement, she teased:

It’s so cool to finally work with HBO, the birthplace of the comedy special, on my third hour-long special. My material will mostly consist of my novel comedic takes on the trans-rights movement, just kidding, it’s mainly about sex, dating, and my vagina, because it’s been said by smart men on Reddit that those are the only things female comics discuss, so I’d be a foolish little girl to try to tackle anything else. I’m pumped!

Despite being a veteran of the stage at this point, this is Glaser’s first HBO special. Her previous ones, Perfect and Bangin, were released by Comedy Central and Netflix, respectively.



A staple of late-night shows, panel shows, and everything in between, Nikki Glaser’s hosting jobs increased 200% in the last few years. With the success of FBOY Island on HBO Max and One Night With Nikki Glasser on E!, the comedian has turned crude jokes about pooping your pants into near-constant TV appearances, for which we are grateful.

Good Clean Filth hits HBO and HBO Max on July 16.

