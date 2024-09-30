Oasis is taking their tour half the world away "America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along."

It’s a bad week to be a Ticketmaster customer service rep but a great week to be a North American Oasis fan. The band just announced dates for their highly-anticipated reunion tour with a directive that’s sure to quell any purchasing competition and ease anxious minds about their chances: “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.” Oh boy—those Ticketmaster reps are really going to need a wonderwall when it all goes down.

Then again, the brothers might be intentionally trying to run the platform into the ground once and for all. The bane of would-be concertgoers everywhere already royally screwed up the band’s first European sale, prompting an investigation in the U.K. government and forcing the brothers to add additional dates with a new “invitation only ballot” strategy in an attempt to mitigate frustrations.

Unfortunately for North American fans, the competition probably won’t be any easier than it was across the pond. Not only has the band turned this into a real Hunger Games-type situation with their statement, but there are still thousands of ticketless U.K. fans who will likely be in the mix. (What’s the cost of a plane ticket to see two famous brothers potentially tousle on stage?) Additionally, the North American leg can hardly be described as a full tour at all; it’s more of a quick jaunt, with only five stadiums in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico represented.

Don’t try any funny business when the sale goes live this Friday, October 4, at 12pm local time. On an FAQ page, the band writes that ticket sales are limited to four seats per household, per show; you can attend all five dates if you’re lucky, but if you have more than three brothers yourself, at least one of them is shit out of luck (or may just not be able to sit with you). Additionally, all ticketing data will somehow be “forensically examined, and any purchases found to be made unlawfully or in violation of the terms and conditions will be cancelled.” Just register for the presale, don’t be too greedy, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

The dates for the 2025 tour are as follows: