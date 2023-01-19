Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Outlander renewed for eighth and final season, will get prequel spin-off

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood will be about Jamie Fraser's parents

Sam Barsanti
Outlander
For years, Outlander has been the show that kept Starz on the map, with a dedicated fan following that—like most dedicated fan following—has sometimes had a rocky relationship with the show. Now, with the years-long “Droughtlander” that deprived viewers of the show they sometimes like for so long coming to an end this summer with season seven, Starz has announced that it has renewed Outlander for an eighth and final season.

That announcement came via a press release, which, unfortunately, does not say when season eight might premiere, but Outlander fans should probably prepare for a wait just in case. It’s not like it hasn’t happened before—though, with season seven currently filming for its summer release, they could probably start working on season eight pretty quickly, right? We also, obviously, don’t know what’s going to happen in season seven, but the press release does not that it will only feature 10 episodes, a reduction from season seven’s extended run of 16 episodes. That’s still plenty of Outlander to go, either way.

Speaking of there being plenty of Outlander to go, Starz has also officially given the green light to Blood Of My Blood, the previously teased prequel series about Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, the parents of Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser. The press release promises that the show will specifically be a “love story,” set “in a time when love is considered a luxury.” Outlander: Blood Of My Blood will also feature “several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize,” so that’s fun. There’s also no word on a premiere date for Blood Of My Blood, but it will also be 10 episodes long (assuming it doesn’t get picked up for another season).

