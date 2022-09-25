Peacock’s Queer As Folk, a reboot of the 2000-2005 Showtime series that was itself an adaptation of Russell T. Davies’ 1999 British drama series of the same name (though the Peacock series was explicitly envisioned as a reboot of the British show and not a revival of the Showtime show), has been canceled. The new series had just premiered its first season in June, and it will not be getting a second one. The reboot, starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, and Johnny Sibilly. Set in New Orleans, it took place in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub.

Reboot creator Stephen Dunn shared a statement on Instagram with a photo of the cast (via Deadline) , saying:

It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer As Folk. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season. We know how much it’s meant to the fans and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy, and Brenda. We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show.

The series was originally developed for Bravo before getting called up to Peacock (an improvement, we’d say) when the streaming service started to take off and needed more of an identity beyond “having The Office.” Still, in today’s difficult streaming landscape, even a well-reviewed streaming show doesn’t necessarily guarantee a second season, which was unfortunately the case for the new Queer As Folk.