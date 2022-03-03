The next television show from Phoebe Waller-Bridge is officially on its way. This will be Waller-Bridge’s first television project since the wildly successful Prime Video series Fleabag, and her first creation for the production company under her overall deal with Amazon Studios.

Per an exclusive at Deadline, Prime Video has green- lit the series, with shooting expected to begin by the end of the year. All the details about the untitled series are being kept under wraps. There’s no telling who will be attached to the project, but it will most likely include Waller-Bridge’s knack for versatile comedy and drama writing.

As Fleabag’s star, writer, and creator, she won three Primetime Emmys for her work, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The two season series also received the Emmy awards for Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing, and Outstanding Casting. The show also earned the Golden Globe for Best Co medy series. Originally slated to be a miniseries with one season, based on her one woman show of the same name, Fleabag’s exceeding popularity spurred a second season at Prime Video.

Since her hallmark’s series end in 2019, Waller-Bridge has continued producing the BBC series Killing Eve, which is currently airing its fourth and final season. Following Fleabag, Waller-Bridge served as executive producer for the Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson show titled Run. On the film side of things, she was briefly slated to star in Amazon’s reboot of Mr. And Mrs. Smith with Donald Glover before stepping down in September 2021. In 2018, she lent her voice for Solo: A Star Wars Story, where she played the droid L3-37.



Most recently, she served as a writer for the James Bond flick No Time To Die, and is set to star in the forthcoming Indiana Jones 5.