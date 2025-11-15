Pope Leo takes break from saving souls to try to save movie theaters Calling film "a workshop of hope," the pope urged theatrical institutions not to give up on the cinematic experience.

In what we can only assume has been a significant financial windfall for the Vatican’s various popcorn sellers and slingers of a Milked Dud, the pope is on a bit of a movie kick at the moment. Earlier this week, the pontiff revealed his four favorite films—none of which, we’ll note with sad frustration, involved any instances of John Wick killing guys in nicely tailored suits because they hurt his dog—ahead of a speech he was giving to various Hollywood A-listers. Today, that speech turned out to speak less from the Gospels of Mark, Luke, Matthew, or John, and more from The Book Of Tom Cruise And Christopher Nolan—because Pope Leo XIV really wants to save the movie theater, y’all.

Speaking in front of a group that included (per Deadline) Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, Greta Gerwig, Julie Taymor & Elliot Goldenthal, Azazel Jacobs, David Lowery, Monica Bellucci, Marco Bellocchio, Alba Rohrwacher, Darren Aronofsky, Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee, Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann, Chris Pine, Sally Potter, Dave Franco & Alison Brie, Adam Scott, Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith Cameron, Joanna Hogg, Gaspar Noe, Albert Serra, and Bertrand Bonello, the pope spoke of movie-making in genuinely eloquent terms, calling the art “hope in motion,” and praising it as a fundamentally collaborative process.