Pope Leo blesses cinephiles with his four favorite films
The pope from Chicago, who likes hot dogs and the White Sox, also has some opinions about movies.(Photo by Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
Pope Leo XIV has already impressed a lot of people. From pointing out the hypocrisy of the pro-life movement and his empathy for immigrants to his history of enjoying the hot dogs at Weiner’s Circle in Lincoln Park, the latest Pope, whose real name is Robert Francis Prevos, has been an exciting and welcome addition to the Vatican City scene. But, outside of “will I get into Heaven?” and “why isn’t that guy in Hell?” there’s really only one question on his followers’ minds: What’s in Pope Leo’s Letterboxd Four? Sadly, we’ll have to settle for his Variety top four.