Pope Leo blesses cinephiles with his four favorite films

Pope Leo XIV has already impressed a lot of people. From pointing out the hypocrisy of the pro-life movement and his empathy for immigrants to his history of enjoying the hot dogs at Weiner’s Circle in Lincoln Park, the latest Pope, whose real name is Robert Francis Prevos, has been an exciting and welcome addition to the Vatican City scene. But, outside of “will I get into Heaven?” and “why isn’t that guy in Hell?” there’s really only one question on his followers’ minds: What’s in Pope Leo’s Letterboxd Four? Sadly, we’ll have to settle for his Variety top four.

In an interview with Variety, Pope Leo delivered the heavenly goods. In chronological order, he names It’s A Wonderful Life, The Sound Of Music, Ordinary People, and La Vita È Bella (Life Is Beautiful) as his favorite films of all time. He offered no commentary, but they’re hardly surprising picks for a guy preaching kindness. Still, if we had to guess, he chose these four so he had something to talk about with all the Hollywood celebrities he’s meeting on November 15. After using his ascent to the papacy to finally meet Robert De Niro earlier this week, the new Pope is set to host Cate Blanchett, Spike Lee, Chris Pine, George Miller, Gus Van Sant, Alison Brie and Dave Franco, Viggo Mortensen, American History X director Tony Kaye, and Adam Scott, star of Torque. Look, if we were the Pope, we’d definitely use our newfound global fame to meet Adam Scott, too.

In a statement to the New York Times, the Vatican says, Pope Leo “has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema, and in particular with actors and directors, exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values.” The only thing we now must know is, Pope Leo, what’d you get during the Criterion flash sale?