R.I.P. Gary "Mani" Mounfield: Stone Roses bassist dead at 63

Gary Mounfield, known to many of us as “Mani,” has passed away at the age of 63. The news was confirmed on Facebook by his brother Greg: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield. RIP R kid.” Mounfield famously played bass guitar in the Stone Roses, and his former bandmate Ian Brown paid tribute to him on X, writing: “Rest in Peace Mani X.” A cause of death has not been revealed.

Mounfield was born in Crumpsall, Manchester, and joined the Stone Roses in 1987, filling out the band’s classic lineup (Brown, Mounfield, John Squire, Alan Wren). You can hear his notes on their two studio albums, The Stone Roses and Second Coming. After Brown, Mounfield, Squire, and Wren disbanded in 1996, Mounfield became a full-time member of Primal Scream, recording and touring with them until 2011, when he returned to the Stone Roses for a globe-spanning reunion tour.

Alongside Andy Rourke and Peter Hook, Mounfield also formed the supergroup Freebass, but the project disbanded right before the release of their only album, It’s A Beautiful Life, in 2010.