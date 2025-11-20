R.I.P. Gary "Mani" Mounfield: Stone Roses bassist dead at 63
Ian Brown paid tribute to his old bandmate on social media this morning, writing: "Rest in Peace Mani X".Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images
Gary Mounfield, known to many of us as “Mani,” has passed away at the age of 63. The news was confirmed on Facebook by his brother Greg: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield. RIP R kid.” Mounfield famously played bass guitar in the Stone Roses, and his former bandmate Ian Brown paid tribute to him on X, writing: “Rest in Peace Mani X.” A cause of death has not been revealed.