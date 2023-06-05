Advertisement
SAG-AFTRA represents 160,000 performers who will cease performing if demands are not met. Productions have already slowed on numerous high-profile projects, including Severance, the J. Lo movie Unstoppable, and Marvel’s much-hyped Blade reboot. Of course, the studios could get these projects back on track by paying their writers. That’s right. Corporate greed is the only thing between audiences and a new Blade movie. Every MCU fanatic in the world should be furious that Disney, of all companies, would allow this to happen.

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP begin on Wednesday, with the union’s contract expiring at the end of the month. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher has expressed solidarity with the WGA, and the union’s executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said that they would not be bound by the deal struck with the DGA. So unless the studios want A.I.-generated movies in which all the characters have a disgusting number of fingers and teeth and the dialogue makes no sense because generative A.I. sucks at making art, they might want to bring the writers back to the bargaining table.