The reason this was predictable is because, as pointed out in the Deadline piece, this is basically how the AMPTP ended the WGA strike in 2007: The studios made a sweet deal with the DGA, then argued that the writers were being unreasonable and took away the WGA’s leverage. That being said, this Hollywood Reporter piece features writers arguing that the same strategy won’t work anymore.

Rather than indicating that they should make concessions, the fact that the AMPTP was willing to make a “historic” deal with the DGA could give the writers more leverage, since it means that the AMPTP is willing to deal and that the strike is putting a ton of pressure on them. There’s also the fact that SAG-AFTRA called for a strike authorization vote and might also be going on strike at the end of the month, which means that the AMPTP’s only play at this point—beyond giving writers and actors and directors what they want—was to give up something to the directors. It was either that or let all three guilds go on strike, completely shut down the entire industry, and make it even more embarrassing when the millionaire executives of the AMPTP companies have to sheepishly argue that they deserve raises anyway.