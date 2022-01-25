It turns out director Sam Raimi is pretty tight-l ipped on the details of the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness— so much so, that he won’t even reveal if the film is truly finished shooting. When recently asked if the Benedict Cumberbatch-led film has completely moved on into post-production following November’s reshoots, his answer was plagued with uncertainty.

Advertisement

“I wish I knew the answer to that question,” Raimi told Variety. “I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it. One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop. They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could.”



Good, yet unfulfilling answer, Raimi.

As the director of the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, Raimi also said it was “refreshing” to see his former characters on the big screen once more in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maguire’s Peter Parker not only returned, but the villains Norman Osborn a.k.a. Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Otto Octavius a.k.a. Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) were also back to fight the newest Spidey played by Tom Holland.

“It was so much fun,” Raimi said “I love No Way Home and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me.”

Even if he didn’t like it, you think he would say so with Marvel looking over his shoulder? That’s showbiz, baby.