The official teaser for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is here. Fans who’ve already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home and sat through all the credits will recognize it, since Marvel decided to surprise debut it after the movie.

The new film picks up right where No Way Home left off. And n ow, it appears that Doctor Strange will have to face some consequences for his actions. In the trailer, a voice says, “Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished.”

Advertisement

Quick shots in the trailer show Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer walking down the aisle at her wedding, Benedict Wong’s Wong in some serious danger— and there’s Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, making her Marvel debut in a costume very much like her comics counterpart’s costume . Chiwetel Ejiofor also appears, reprising his role as Karl Mordo.

In the footage, Doctor Strange seeks out Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Wanda thinks he wants to talk about the events of WandaVision (that whole hypnotizing and torturing a town thing), but he asks her for help instead. Other shots show her in full costume casting spells.

“The greatest threat to our universe is you,” someone tells Strange. He doesn’t seem to buy it.

It’s unclear how this movie’s multiverse hijinks will line up with what was unleashed in the Loki Disney+ series. At the end of that show Sylvie killed “He Who Remains,” ending the TVA and unleashing variants across all timelines.



It’s also possible that the events of Marvel’s What If...?—where a Dr. Strange in a different timeline who loses Christine goes mad trying to save her—will intersect with this film somehow.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022. The movie is directed by Sam Raimi.