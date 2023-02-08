As we learned in the 1996 meta slasher Scream, horror films are built around a set of de-facto rules. Surviving , dying a gory death, or figuring out who could be the killer all depend on knowing and living by those rules, even if they switch up once in a while . Case in point, a franchise means a new killer is just around the corner (or the bodega) as we see in Scream VI’s new TV spot for the Super Bowl with Ghostface returning in their masked glory.

In the new spot, the survivors of 2022's Scream are faced with escaping Ghostface once again—except this time, within the sprawling setting of New York City. From tightly packed subway cars, to the height restrictions of jumping out brownstone windows, final girl sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) face a new set of challenges that suburbia seemed to lack.

Scream VI | Big Game Spot (2023 Movie)

On top of all that, this iteration of Ghostface seems to take their obsession to a whole other level, keeping a shrine in their hideout dedicated to all things filed under Woodsboro killings. “This isn’t like any other Ghostface,” says Scream 4's Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), who along with series veteran Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) makes her return to the franchise.

While Scream VI will be the first in the series to not include Neve Campbell (a salary dispute caused her to not reprise her role in the project), Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding return as sibling duo Mindy and Chad, who survived the events of the previous film. Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving join the cast as new characters in the franchise. We’ll see how many of them survive the bloodbath —or turn out to be behind the mask—by the time the credits roll.

Directing the film are Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, who previously worked on 2022's Scream and dark comedy horror film Ready Or Not, with a script from series’ returners James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10, 2023.