Much like Twitter’s trending topics show what people couldn’t stop talking about in 2021, Google’s “Year in Search” also tends to reflect the pieces of pop culture that people cared about—or at least, its shows their desire to know why much-talked about movies, music, and TV were such major phenomenons in the first place.



Squid Game, unsurprisingly, is the top trending TV show on Google of the year. Besides people quickly getting hooked on the show, t here’s been plenty of intrigue tied to it, too. Presumably people wanted to understand how the intense Korean drama rose to be Netflix’s biggest series with barely any prior promotion. Fans of the show likely wanted to know how plausible their theories are, and how the show will continue for its second season.

Bridgerton, that was Netflix’s biggest show until Squid Game entered the ring, comes up as the second top trending show. In the case of Bridgerton, the series caused plenty of intrigue: it was Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix show (with her serving as producer), under her deal with the streaming giant.

And just when fans had become enamored with its star Regé Jean-Page, he decided to leave the series. His character, Simon, the Duke of Hastings, was meant to appear in the second season, but without the story being focused on him. So, there’s been a desire for answers as to how the show will tackle his absence. Besides that, fans are likely also trying to find out as many details as possible on how closely the show will follow the second novel by Julia Quinn, that’s set to focus on Lord Anthony.

There are also some surprising TV shows listed under Google’s top trending topics, like Ginny And Georgia and Firefly Lane. Both of those Netflix shows weren’t well-received by critics and were met with tepid responses from viewers on social media.



Here’s the full list:

Google’s top trending TV shows in the U.S.

1. Squid Game

2. Bridgerton

3. WandaVision

4. Ginny And Georgia

5. Cobra Kai

6. Firefly Lane

7. Manifest

8. Mare Of Easttown

9. Loki

10. Midnight Mass

