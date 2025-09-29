Late night ain't dead for Taylor Swift

Much has been made of the death of late night amid the cancellation of The Late Show and the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. But if anyone could revive an ailing format it’s Taylor Swift, she who boosts local economies just by passing through town, who launches new condiments just by seemingly having them together on her plate, who single-handedly brought a whole new viewing demographic to the NFL. In the week following the release of her new album The Life Of A Showgirl, the pop star will appear on both of NBC’s late night shows, including a just-announced “TAY/KOVER” of Late Night With Seth Meyers on October 8.

The “takeover,” such as it is, means that Swift will be the sole guest on Meyers’ show that evening for an extended interview. It’ll be her third appearance on the show. Meyers heralded this upcoming event with a video posted to social media wearing one of Swift’s limited-edition orange cardigans and drinking out of a special “TAY/KOVER” mug. “Oh hey, what’s up?” he says casually in the clip before a snippet of Swift’s “Ready For It” plays.

When it comes to Taylor Swift, the faux-casual, Easter egg-laden promo is all the rage. Jimmy Fallon previously announced the singer’s appearance on The Tonight Show with a teaser video that showed him playing roulette. He placed bets on the numbers corresponding with the show date—October 6, 2025—before the ball landed on 13, which is famously Swift’s lucky number. (“I love numerology. I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun,” she said on her fiancé’s podcast.) Swift won’t perform anything from the new album on The Tonight Show, but will appear on the episode alongside Keri Russell (of whom she is a documented fan) and The Format.

Swift has had a couple of appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, as well as Graham Norton’s show overseas (where she’ll be the evening of her album release). But it’s safe to say she favors NBC, having appeared on The Tonight Show seven times. That may be in part because she and Fallon hang out socially. (See: The appearance where they discussed having a pizza party with Jack Antonoff and Mike Birbiglia). It may also be because she’s achieved “Friend of the Show” status for Saturday Night Live, which like the network’s late night shows is produced by Lorne Michaels. Swift has appeared on SNL several times, including dropping by just to introduce her collaborator Ice Spice as the musical guest in 2023. She clearly has a good relationship with Michaels—despite him once calling her a terrorist—so her influence may help stymie the impending death of the genre (if not the continued ire of the president, who hasn’t always been her biggest fan, either).