A new Taylor Swift "theatrical event" is imminent

[UPDATE 12:30 pm]: Taylor Nation confirmed on Friday Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl. The theatrical event will include “the exclusive world premiere of ‘The Fate Of Ophelia’ music video with behind-the-scenes footage, plus new lyric videos and the stories behind each song” from the album. Tickets for the 89-minute “film” are specially priced at $12 (before online booking fees) for her 12th album and went on sale at 12:12 PM on AMC’s website. There won’t be any trailers or ads before showings, and AMC is encouraging fans to sing and dance during the event, per Variety.

[Original story]: Taylor Swift promised there isn’t a secret double album coming with The Life Of A Showgirl, but that doesn’t mean there are no surprises in store. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift’s team is prepping a “theatrical event” to launch the same weekend of her album release, on October 3. Sources told the outlet that the movie—or whatever it is—will be tied to the album.

Other than that, there are few details available for this project. Instead, everything is shrouded in mystery and Easter eggs, as usual. Swift’s official fan club posted clips of the singer, wearing an orange sweater (available to buy on her website for a limited time only!), looking delighted on the set of something. There have also been tabloid reports about music video filming going back to July. That might indicate the project is a visual album in the style of Beyoncé or, more recently, Miley Cyrus.

But after the Eras Tour Movie premiered, fans noticed more filming at some of her concerts. That suggests the project could be a behind-the-scenes, making-of documentary. (The previous Swift doc, Lana Wilson’s Miss Americana, similarly chronicled parts of the Reputation Tour and the making of Lover.) There’s certainly a lot of ground to cover, between recently becoming the first artist to win four Album of the Year Grammys, buying back her album masters, getting engaged to Travis Kelce and becoming an unofficial NFL spokesperson, and making a new album with Max Martin in between Eras Tour concert dates.

The project likely isn’t Swift’s debut scripted feature for Searchlight Pictures—when would she have had the time to write, direct, and produce a full film with all that going on?!—though nothing can be ruled out at this stage. Whatever it is, Swift may well have directed it, as she’s been sitting in the director’s chair more frequently in recent years. Elle points out that her website recently launched a “Directed Projects” section, which could foreshadow this new thing.

Though AMC hasn’t publicly commented, Deadline says that the theater chain is once again partnering with Swift for the release. In 2023, Swift circumvented the studios to release The Eras Tour directly with AMC. The pop star is reportedly pursuing PLFs (premium large format theaters) for the dates of October 3, 4, and 5 only, with a minimum of four showtimes a day. It’s surely an evolving situation, since PLFs are already booked for a limited re-release of Avatar: The Way Of Water, Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne Johnson, and the second week of Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Swift is likely also in conversations with streaming services so that Swifties who don’t manage to get tickets for that very limited window will be able to watch the project someday, too.