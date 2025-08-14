Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys are pretty crappy neighbors in first look at The Beast In Me

There’s a certain style of prestige-flecked TV drama that powers itself almost entirely on the idea of, “Yeah, I’d like to see those two performers face off, possibly with some sexual and/or murderous tension in the mix.” That’s certainly what seems to be driving our initial interest in Netflix’s new show The Beast In Me, in which Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys play neighbors with what sounds like the kind of relationship that makes you make faces like this all the time.

Per the series’ logline (available over at Tudum, Netflix’s personal press site with the name that you just have to shrug and accept), the show centers on Danes as a bestselling author plunged into writers block after the death of her child, Cooper Morris-Wiggs. (No cause of death is being given for the fictional eight-year-old, but terminal Bad Name Having seems like a possible culprit.) Danes’ character, Aggie, finds herself revitalized when Rhys’ Nile Jarvis moves in next door. Jarvis, see, is “a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance” that Aggie immediately becomes both “fascinated and repulsed by.” Meanwhile, if you had “three sentences” as your wager on how long this description would take to use the phrase “a game of cat and mouse,” congratulations, you’re clearly ahead of the game.

Howard Gordon, who worked with Danes on Homeland, will serve as the showrunner for the series, which also co-stars Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Hettienne Park, Jonathan Banks, and Deirdre O’Connell. (Lately great in both The Penguin and Eddington.) But, if we’re being honest, we’re really just here for Danes and Rhys, who we can only assume will be sharing an absolutely huge number of meaning-filled looks that either mean “I am planning to expose/murder you,” “I am obsessed with you,” or, most likely, both.

The Beast In Me arrives on Netflix on November 13, 2025.