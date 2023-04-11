Though not as showy as what they were doing with a certain big villain whose future with the franchise might be in doubt, the folks at Marvel Studios have been quietly setting up team-up movie The Marvels ever since Captain Marvel came out in 2019 (marvel at the amount of times we’ll say the word “Marvel” in this story). Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (a.k.a. Spectrum, a.k.a. Captain Marvel) got superpowers in WandaVision after the character debuted as a kid in Captain Marvel, and then Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (a.k.a. Ms. Marvel) got superpowers in her own Disney+ series, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has had superpowers for a while now, and they’ll all finally be meeting up in The Marvels later this year.



Lucky ducks got to see a trailer last summer at D23, but now Marvel Studios has released a trailer to the public featuring all sorts of marvelous Marvel marvels. Though the three heroes’ powers may be different, they’re somehow “entangled,” meaning when one of them activates her powers, she accidentally swaps place with another—no matter where she is in the universe. That’s how Kamala winds up on Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) space mission, Monica ends up fighting Carol’s bad guys, and Carol crash lands in Avengers stan central, otherwise known as Kamala’s bedroom. To figure out their predicament, they’ll have to team up, to the delight of Kamala and the dismay of her to Marvel comrades.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels | Teaser Trailer

The fallout from the events of Captain Marvel will also form the backbone of the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which is about Nick Fury taking it upon himself to foil a… secret invasion from the shape-shifting Skrulls (whose attempts to hide from the bloodthirsty Kree were part of the big twist in that previous movie). Apparently, in the in-universe years since that movie, conditions haven’t exactly improved for our big-chinned alien friends.

Director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels will be in theaters on November 10.