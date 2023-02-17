Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will have to wait a little longer to see Carol Danvers’ cosmic powers back in action. The Marvels is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 10, following a previously-announced release date of July 28. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney will instead be releasing the theme park-based flick Haunted Mansion on that day, moving it up from August 11. This delay comes after The Marvels previously swapped release dates with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which comes out today.



The later slot will allow for more breathing room after Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5. Earlier this week, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige opened up to Entertainment Weekly about recalibrating the rate of new releases in the ever-expanding franchise, though he was more focused on the Disney+ series. In 2022, the MCU added three feature films, three shows, and two holiday specials.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels follows 2019's Captain Marvel, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Brie Larson stars as the extraterrestrial-powered hero, and this time she’ll be joined by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who acquired powers of her own in WandaVision, and Jersey City crimefighter Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), aka Ms. Marvel. “Higher. Further. Faster. Together,” a new poster promises.

Advertisement

“[There’s] something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame,” Feige shares in his Entertainment Weekly interview. “To me, it’s only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing. They’re so great together, and they all have different histories with one another.”

A first trailer for the sequel premiered at last year’s D23 Expo, though it still isn’t available to the public. Per a report from the event, it follows the first tease of the plot from the Ms. Marvel finale and features the characters mysteriously swapping places with each other before they somewhat reluctantly team up to solve their problem.