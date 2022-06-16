Ana De Armas makes her first appearance as the legendary Marilyn Monroe in the teaser for Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, the biopic that hopes to “reimagine the complicated life of [the] icon.”

As a slowed down, eerie version of “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” plays in the background of the teaser, we see de Armas as Monroe flocked by paparazzi in one moment and absolutely glittering in front of the camera next. In between the glimpses of her public life, she pulls herself together backstage, flashing a million dollar smile just seconds after crying.

The teaser features some of Monroe’s most recognizable looks and scenes, from her final number in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes to her white dress blowing up in the wind.

BLONDE | Official Teaser | Netflix

Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the film is creating buzz as it relentlessly boasts its NC-17 rating. De Armas leads the film alongside Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start—to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” de Armas says in an interview with Netflix Queue. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

“We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year,” de Armas continues. “I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films—anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”

In the same interview, Dominik makes his intentions in creating the film clear.

“The film is sincere. It’s made with love. It’s made with good intentions. But it’s full of rage at the same time,” Dominik says. “I seem to get myself in these situations where people regard me as provocative, but it’s never what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to say it as clearly as I can. My ambition is to make you fall in love with Marilyn.”

Blonde premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 23.