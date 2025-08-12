Adult Swim to get a bit spookier with new series The Terrors Of Jordan Mendoza

Sorry to Robot Chicken‘s Seth Green, who recently opined that no one at Adult Swim “was green-lighting a new season of 20 quarter-hours. It’s just not happening.” That may be true for Robot Chicken, which has opted instead for 30-minute specials, but it’s at least partly not true for The Terrors Of Jordan Mendoza. Today, the channel announced that it had ordered the first season of Mendoza’s “genre-bending sketch comedy series,” which features—you guessed it—quarter-hour episodes. Adult Swim hasn’t announced how many episodes the show will get as of this writing, however, so Green may still be right about his “20 quarter-hour” figure.

Created and starring Mendoza, the live-action series “follows a very scared man as he navigates a barrage of absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes,” per its logline. The show promises to blend “sharp comedy with surreal horror, diving deep into the subconscious of its protagonist to explore fears that are both deeply personal and strikingly universal,” which sounds right up Adult Swim’s alley.

The Terrors Of Jordan Mendoza also has some non-terrifying support from its producer Avalon. The studio has a slew of huge titles on its resume, including Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Catastrophe, Taskmaster, Flatbush Misdemeanors, and Workaholics.

While this is arguably Mendoza’s biggest project to date, he’s also had a hand in creating a good chunk of today’s comedy landscape. He’s currently working as a supervising producer on Glen Powell football show Chad Powers and recently wrote and produced for Prime Video’s Overcompensating. In the past, he’s also written for Dave, Big Mouth, Ziwe, Beavis & Butt-Head, and more. You may also recognize him from his time in front of the camera on titles like Neon, Sorry, Baby, Fantasmas, No Hard Feelings, and Problemista.

“Jordan’s voice is fresh, fearless, and completely original,” Cameron Tang, Adult Swim’s VP of Development, shared in a statement. “This series is a wild, funny, and sometimes unsettling ride through the mind of a brilliant creator—and exactly the kind of boundary-pushing comedy our audience expects.” Robot Chicken fans may have to make do with 30-minute specials for a while, but The Terrors Of Jordan Mendoza sounds like it should be a good salve in the meantime.