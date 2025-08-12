Adult Swim to get a bit spookier with new series The Terrors Of Jordan Mendoza
Mendoza himself stars as "a very scared man" navigating a slew of scary daydreams.Photo courtesy of Emanuel Hahn/Adult Swim
Sorry to Robot Chicken‘s Seth Green, who recently opined that no one at Adult Swim “was green-lighting a new season of 20 quarter-hours. It’s just not happening.” That may be true for Robot Chicken, which has opted instead for 30-minute specials, but it’s at least partly not true for The Terrors Of Jordan Mendoza. Today, the channel announced that it had ordered the first season of Mendoza’s “genre-bending sketch comedy series,” which features—you guessed it—quarter-hour episodes. Adult Swim hasn’t announced how many episodes the show will get as of this writing, however, so Green may still be right about his “20 quarter-hour” figure.