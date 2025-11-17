A death in the family makes for an intense reunion in an exclusive clip from The Things You Kill Family meetings don't get more intense than the one in this exclusive clip from The Things You Kill, the new thriller from Canadian-Iranian filmmaker Alireza Khatami.

The holidays are a time for reunions, when airports fill with folks fleeing to their hometowns for a fresh round of family judgements. But things aren’t so cut and dry, and they’re certainly not so pleasant, in this exclusive clip from The Things You Kill, the new thriller from Canadian-Iranian filmmaker Alireza Khatami. Set hours after the suspicious death of his mother, as the family tries to understand what happened to her, Ali (Ekin Koç) decides now is the time to confront his father (Ercan Kesal) about the years of abuse he inflicted upon her during their marriage. Could his father be responsible for her death? Could Ali have called more? Would it have killed him to call more? There’s only one path forward: Revenge. Or at least, finding out what happened to her.