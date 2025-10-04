Extremely non-senile Congressman asks why these Netflix cartoons can't be more like Andy Griffith Tennessee elected official yells at streaming cloud.

In its ever-widening efforts to find its base things to be mad about that are not the way no amount of rage expressed at trans rights, immigrants, or late-night talk show hosts seems to actually make their own lives any better, the American right-wing has gotten itself into a tizzy about Netflix this week. We reported earlier about how Elon Musk has hit on the streaming service as his latest hyper-fixation, specifically targeting a two-year-old animated TV series called Dead End: Paranormal Park for having a trans main character. (He is also mad about Strawberry Shortcake, a sentence that has historically only ever been written about our most powerful and noble culture warriors.) Now, though, this latest bout of “Don’t worry about the economy, just look at that” has infected lawmakers, too, with a member of the House Of Representatives asking the question we’ve all been asking about modern television lately: Why can’t it be more like The Andy Griffith Show?

This actual statement that sounds like something we’d make up to be mean comes courtesy of Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who’s chosen to pick up the thoroughly hand-wrung gauntlet that Musk threw down with his “Cancel Netflix” calls. To be fair to Burchett, he started out a Saturday appearance on Fox News (per Mediaite) working from the standard playbook, calling Netflix a “left-wing propaganda outlet,” and suggesting he’s going to bring in the FCC to try to regulate it. (Which is actually a pretty interesting/scary legal question, in so far as the federal government hasn’t managed to get a lot of precedent down on paper yet on how far its regulatory authority with streamers extends.) But then Burchett abruptly veers off into the weeds of his own mind, noting that he tried watching some Dead End, and, hey, why does it have to move so dang quick?