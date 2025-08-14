Tom Cruise reportedly too busy to receive Kennedy Center Honor from Trump
The actor cited "scheduling conflicts" in his refusal, according to sources.Photo: Michael Yada/©A.M.P.A.S.
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
Tom Cruise has never had any issues jumping out of planes or riding motorcycles off cliffs, but boring old “scheduling conflicts” are apparently something even he can’t conquer. According to The Washington Post, Cruise was offered one of the Kennedy Center Honors that Donald Trump announced yesterday, but declined due to said scheduling conflicts. Former and current Kennedy Center employees speaking to the outlet did not disclose any specifics on those scheduling conflicts or any other reasons why Cruise might have declined. Considering the man could likely skydive in for the ceremony and be back wherever he needed to be for dessert, however, they must be pretty binding.