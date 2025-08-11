Longtime activists U2 weigh in on Gaza U2 affirms Israel's right to exist while also condemning the government's starvation of Palestinians.

As Israel’s hostilities in Gaza continue and the grave humanitarian crisis for the Palestinian people escalates, yet more international voices are speaking out on the subject. On Sunday U2, a band of activists as well as musicians, shared a statement on their website that included the individual thoughts of each member (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.) regarding the current situation. “Everyone has long been horrified by what is unfolding in Gaza—but the blocking of humanitarian aid and now plans for a military takeover of Gaza City has taken the conflict into uncharted territory,” they prefaced their individual ideas. “We are not experts in the politics of the region, but we want our audience to know where we each stand.”

In Bono’s section, he admits wanting to stay out of the politics of the Middle East in order to focus on his philanthropic mission in Africa. He also pledges support for Israel’s right to exist and makes a thorough condemnation of Hamas. “But I also understood that Hamas are not the Palestinian people… a people who have for decades endured and continue to endure marginalization, oppression, occupation, and the systematic stealing of the land that is rightfully theirs,” he writes. “Given our own historic experience of oppression and occupation, it’s little wonder so many here in Ireland have campaigned for decades for justice for the Palestinian people.”