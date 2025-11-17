Everybody thinks Josh O'Connor did it in Wake Up Dead Man trailer The latest Knives Out mystery opens in theaters on November 26.

It won’t be long now until we get to watch Benoit Blanc solve another Knives Out mystery, but Josh O’Connor’s Jud Duplenticy is already trying to get ahead of any finger pointing. That seems, however, a little inevitable, given the circumstances of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks’ (Josh Brolin) death. Not too much else plot-wise is able to be gleaned from today’s new Wake Up Dead Man trailer, other than the fact that “Wicks had a vast family fortune,” in the words of Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), which is as good a motive in a murder mystery as any. It also seems like Monsignor Wicks may not have been universally beloved, either, in his parrish or wider community, if the fact that his tomb has been covered with graffiti phalluses (or, as Martha calls them, “rocket ships”) is any indication.