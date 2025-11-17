Everybody thinks Josh O'Connor did it in Wake Up Dead Man trailer

The latest Knives Out mystery opens in theaters on November 26.

By Drew Gillis  |  November 17, 2025 | 10:38am
It won’t be long now until we get to watch Benoit Blanc solve another Knives Out mystery, but Josh O’Connor’s Jud Duplenticy is already trying to get ahead of any finger pointing. That seems, however, a little inevitable, given the circumstances of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks’ (Josh Brolin) death. Not too much else plot-wise is able to be gleaned from today’s new Wake Up Dead Man trailer, other than the fact that “Wicks had a vast family fortune,” in the words of Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), which is as good a motive in a murder mystery as any. It also seems like Monsignor Wicks may not have been universally beloved, either, in his parrish or wider community, if the fact that his tomb has been covered with graffiti phalluses (or, as Martha calls them, “rocket ships”) is any indication. 

The rest of the trailer mostly serves to show off the obviously star-studden cast more than any of their deals. (We’ll have to wait for the actual movie to get that, we assume.) “We’ve been very lucky with each of these movies to have gathered some of my favorite actors on the planet, and that’s absolutely the case here,” director Rian Johnson tells Tudum of his “dinner party” approach to casting. “They’re also all lovely folks who get along, which is the dinner party aspect of it. When you’re making an ensemble movie like this, I think that’s key.” Wake Up Dead Man also stars Thomas Haden Church, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Mila Kunis, and, of course, Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. The film opens in theaters on November 26 before coming to Netflix on December 12.

 
