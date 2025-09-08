Benoit Blanc is on a mission from God in Wake Up Dead Man teaser Rian Johnson's latest mystery will open in theaters November 26 before streaming December 12 on Netflix.

Benoit Blanc’s latest mystery requires him to team up with a hot priest. No, not the Hot Priest, though Andrew Scott is hanging around. The latest cussing, unconventional hot priest is played by Josh O’Connor, who helps Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigate the death of Monsignor Wicks (Josh Brolin). “This is a holy mystery… unsolvable,” Glenn Close says rapturously in the newly released Wake Up Dead Man trailer. She should know better than to underestimate the great Benoit Blanc!

Details of Rian Johnson’s latest murder mystery have been kept under wraps thus far, but on Monday Netflix gave us not only a trailer but a full synopsis of the latest case. “When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews,” it reads. “Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is described as not only the “darkest chapter” of the series yet, but also as Blanc’s “most personal” mystery. “He’s forced to engage with the case—and with himself—in a way that’s completely new,” Johnson explained to Netflix’s Tudum. “Themes of guilt, mystery, morality, and fallible humanity all feel right at home in a church, with a man of God at the center of the mix.” Wake Up Dead Man had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will also screen at the BFI London Film Festival. Johnson and Craig’s hoped-for theatrical run will commence on November 26 before streaming December 12 on Netflix. You can check out some new first look images below.