6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, April 14, to Sunday, April 16. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Bill Hader returns for Barry’s final mission

Barry Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.: What does Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) look like in jail? Well, he’s certainly losing his mind based on the trailer for Barry’s final run of episodes, which finds him imprisoned after he is tricked by his beloved acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Now, he’s stuck behind bars with his former mentor, Fuches (Stephen Root). Elsewhere, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) escapes L.A. and returns to Joplin, Missouri, while Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) finds a new lease on life with Cristobal. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Advertisement

2. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel performs her last act

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) will take the stage one more time in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fifth and final season. In it, Midge finds herself closer to success than ever before, and you can expect some romantic entanglements because Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) is back. The cast also includes Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, and Jason Ralph. Mrs. Maisel will debut with three episodes, with the remaining airing weekly until the series finale on May 26. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:



After a final self-destructive act, Miriam’s recklessness miraculously, marvelously pays off. The problem is that we don’t get to see it. For a series as unabashedly taken with visuals, so many crucial plot points this time around are not shown but told.

Advertisement

3. Jennifer Garner leads the new thriller The Last Thing He Told Me

The Last Thing He Told Me — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same name, The Last Thing He Told Me is a heartfelt family thriller centering on Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woodturning artist whose husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), goes missing. She teams up with her reluctant teen stepdaughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), to find the truth about his complicated backstory. Aisha Tyler and Geoff Stults co-star. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:



The Apple TV+ miniseries isn’t overly memorable but delivers an emotional narrative in seven tightly packaged episodes. (Some runtimes are graciously less than 40 minutes.) And it works as well as it does primarily because of the leading star.

Advertisement

4. Get ready for another round of A Black Lady Sketch Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO, Friday, 10 p.m.: The Emmy-winning comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show is back, following a cast of Black women (led by Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend) living relatable and hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. This six-episode fourth season will feature over 20 guest stars, including Sam Richardson, Colman Domingo, Jay Ellis, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jackée Henry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, and Kel Mitchell.

Advertisement

5. Apple TV+ debuts a kids’ show inspired by Jane Goodall

Jane — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: J.J. Johnson’s live-action, CGI-spiked show Jane—inspired by famed environmentalist Jane Goodall—chronicles a young kid also named Jane (Ava Louise Murchison) who goes on adventures with a chimpanzee to protect the wilderness and animals. Here’s a blurb from The A.V. Club’s review:

This playful mixture of F/X-heavy fantasy and wildlife trivia aims to inform kids while engaging their imaginations, making science an adventure and conservation a superpower.

Advertisement

6. Ana De Armas makes her SNL debut

Blonde - SNL

NBC, 11:30 p.m.: Blonde star Ana De Armas is ready for Saturday Night Live. What are the chances we’ll see another Marilyn Monroe sketch? The night is a big one for the show, as she makes history as the fourth consecutive woman to host. The musical guest this time around is Karol G. Check out The A.V. Club’s recap Sunday morning.