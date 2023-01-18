Apple TV+’s streak of (mostly) terrific programming looks promising enough to continue into 2023—at least based on the first look at some of its upcoming TV shows. During the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter press tour, the streaming platform shared photos from its highly anticipated series, including new seasons of The Afterparty and Schmigadoon! and new dramas featuring Jennifer Garner and Meryl Streep. Yeah, it’s going to be a busy year.



The fun starts with the heartwarming 10-episode comedy, The Big Door Prize, led by Chris O’Dowd. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, it tells the story of a small town that’s forever changed when a mystery machine appears in the general store. The cast includes Josh Segarra, Ally Makki, Damon Gupton, Gabrielle Denis, and Crystal Fox. It’s set to debut this spring.

Get ready for another star-studded anthology with Extrapolations, from creator Scott Z. Burns. The drama introduces a near future where climate change’s effects are embedded into our daily lives. The eight interwoven stories explore how life-altering choices need to be made when the planet is shifting so rapidly. Some notable performers include Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Cherry Jones, Forest Whitaker, Kit Harington, Murray Bartlett, Tobey Maguire, and Marion Cotillard. Again, this is only a small list. Extrapolations premieres on March 17.

Apple TV+ continues its book adaptation trend with The Last Thing He Told Me. It makes Jennifer Garner’s small screen return after Alias and the short-lived Camping. Based on Laura Dave’s novel, the show follows Hannah, who forges a relationship with her teen stepdaughter, played by Angourie Rice, to find the truth about her husband’s disappearance. The actors are joined by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim. The seven-episode first season arrives on April 7.



Up next is City On Fire, based on—you guessed it, a novel. The show hails from The O.C. and Gossip Girl’s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. It follows the story of an NYU student named Samantha, who is shot in Central Park. As the crime is investigated, she is revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious fires and a wealthy real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. The ensemble features Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, John Cameron Mitchell, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, and Ashley Zukerman. The eight-episode series premieres on May 12.

Regarding returning shows, people TV+ unveiled that The Afterparty returns on April 28. Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their season one roles. New cast additions include John Cho, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Woods, Poppy Liu, and Elizabeth Perkins. In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom dies, and every guest is a suspect. But fear not, Detective Danner (Haddish) is back on the case to hear everyone’s retelling of how the weekend actually went down.



Apple TV+ served a first look at season two of the Cecily Strong and Keegan- Michael Key-led musical comedy Schmigadoon! In the six new episodes, Josh and Melissa have found true love but now enter a reimagined world of the ‘60s and ‘70s musicals called “Schmicago.” Series co-creator Cinco Paul told reporters that the challenge was, “How do you find happiness in a world destined to make you miserable? It gives Josh and Melissa the challenge of finding a happy ending in this world.” He also revealed that he’s conceived multiple seasons of Schmigadoon!

The returning ensemble includes Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, and Kristin Chenoweth, with Titus Burgess joining them. Season two premieres on April 7.



Sports drama Swagger is also set to return in June 2023, as confirmed by Apple TV+. The series is inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences in youth basketball, featuring elite clubs, the players, their families, and the coaches. The returning cast includes O’Shea Jackson Jr., Quvenzhané Wallis, Isaiah Hill, Caleel Harris, and Tristan Mack Wilds, with newcomers Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown. Here’s a first look at season two:



During the TCA panels, Apple TV+ also released a first look at its upcoming dramedy Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Jason Katims’ next drama, Dear Edward, which reunites him with Friday Night Lights’ Connie Britton, and Billy Crudup’s Hello Tomorrow!