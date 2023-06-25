Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, June 25, to Thursday, June 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Hijack (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Hijack — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The best part of the British thriller Hijack is the show’s lead. Idris Elba stars in this (supposedly) limited series as Sam Nelson, a first-class passenger on a hijacked flight from Dubai to London. Using his expertise, he negotiates with the big bads, striving to ensure the plane lands safely. Archie Panjabi, Eve Myles, and Christine Adams co-star in the seven-episode drama. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

Advertisement

Warrior (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Warrior Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max

Warrior has changed homes since its debut in 2019. The show arrived on Cinemax, then moved on to HBO Max before the streamer itself became Max. And maybe all those shifts are why it’s remained underrated throughout its run. Back for season three, the martial-arts crime drama is set in 1870s San Francisco and centers on Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a prodigy who emigrates from China in search of his sister. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Witcher (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Witcher returns for season three, kicking off Henry Cavill’s final run as Geralt of Rivia before Liam Hemsworth replaces him in season four. To drag out Cavill’s swan song, Netflix has split this season into two halves, because they apparently can’t help themselves. So part one arrives on June 29, while part two drops less than a month later, on July 27. The A.V. Club’s review of the first batch publishes Thursday.

Advertisement

Hidden gems

Cannes Confidential (Acorn TV, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)



Acorn TV Original | Cannes Confidential | Official Trailer

Created by Midsomer Murders’ Chris Murray, Cannes Confidential is a romantic crime drama that traces the relationship between conman Harry King (Jamie Bamber) and detective Camille Delmasse (Lucie Lucas). While thrown together to solve cases in the French Riviera—an obvious rom-com trope/setting if there ever was one—their lies start adding up.



Advertisement

Run Rabbit Run (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Run Rabbit Run | Official Trailer | Netflix

Succession withdrawals are real and painful, but at least Netflix is dropping a new thriller led by Sarah Snook as a consolation. Run Rabbit Run, an Australian psychological horror film, follows single mother Sarah (Snook), a fertility doctor who notices strange, suspicious behavior in her child, Mia (Lily LaTorre) when the girl starts talking about having memories from another life.

Advertisement

Lust Stories 2 (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Lust Stories 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix India

Lust Stories, the Hindi-language anthology which premiered in 2018, returns for four more short films. Each one focuses on an aspect of sexual awakening, diving into the desire and ambitions that dominate modern-day relationships.

Advertisement

More good stuff

Muscles & Mayhem: The Unauthorized Story Of American Gladiators (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Advertisement

The five-part documentary Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story Of American Gladiators chronicles the meteoric rise, fall, and behind-the-scenes drama of one of the biggest spectacles on television in the ’90s.

Advertisement

Secret Chef (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)



Secret Chef | Official Trailer | Hulu

Created and executive produced by David Chang, Secret Chef is a cooking competition that takes a silly gimmick and runs with it. The show follows 10 contestants, who are isolated in a secret underground kitchen connected by conveyor belts, and an animated talking hat—why not?—that instructs them to do a series of tasks.

Advertisement

Can’t miss recaps

The Idol (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

Secret Invasion (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

And Just Like That... (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Grown-ish (Freeform, Wednesday, 10 p.m., season six premiere)

Ending soon

From (MGM+, Sunday, 10 p.m., season two finale)

Happy Valley (Acorn TV, Monday, 3:01 a.m., series finale)

Superman & Lois (The CW, Tuesday, 8 p.m., season three finale)

Gotham Knights (The CW, Tuesday, 9 p., series finale)

The Family Stallone (Paramount+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

The Other Two (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three finale)