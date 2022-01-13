If you know the answer to “Who’s that girl?,” there’s a podcast for you. Though many fans spent the past year or so binge-watching New Girl (this writer included), this time around, the show’s stars Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris are the ones doing the binge watching for their upcoming podcast, Welcome To Our Show.



In the trailer premiered by EW, Simone says, “Obviously, we’re all friends and we’re bringing you a recap podcast called Welcome To Our Show. We’re going to answer all of your burning questions like ‘Is there a bear in every episode of New Girl?,’ ‘What was the auditioning process like?,’ and ‘How gross was the bar?’”

Morris adds, “Every Monday, we’re going to recap an episode of New Girl or sit down with one of the brilliant writers, creative directors, or hilarious guest stars to get all of the behind the scenes stories you’re dying to hear.”

As mentioned by Deschanel in the trailer, those guests include director Jake Kasdan, who also served as executive producer on the series; the writer who created True American, Luvh Rakhe; and Justin Long, who played one of Jess’ boyfriends, Paul.

Fans of the show can listen to the first episode of the podcast on iHeartRadio and all other podcast streaming platforms on January 24.

A New Girl podcast couldn’t have come at a better time. One of the latest TikTok trends has people sharing their “Tumblr twee” styles, featuring the She & Him song “Why Do You Let Me Stay Here?”After noticing that people were using her song from her duo with M. Ward, the queen of 2010s twee decided to join in on the fun, sharing some of her favorite looks from the New Girl era. Deschanel jokingly captioned the video, “I’d like to thank TikTok for teaching me what twee means.”