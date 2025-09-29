Yusuf / Cat Stevens postpones North American tour due to visa issues

Yusuf Islam, the British singer-songwriter also known by his stage name Cat Stevens, has postponed his North American book tour due to visa issues. The artist previously warned fans not to make any travel plans as he encountered “significant delays in U.S. immigration processing.” Earlier this month, his official Instagram account reported that “[despite] our team’s exhaustive efforts, the required performance visas for Yusuf and his band have not yet been issued.”

Though Islam didn’t offer specifics behind the visa delay, he expressed regret over the situation in a post to social media on Monday. “Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time,” he said. “I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.”

Islam added that the “Cat on the Road to Findout Book Tour” may still make it to North America “if visa approvals eventually come through,” but those dates would be “some time away” due to his upcoming schedule. The singer-songwriter is promoting his autobiography Cat On The Road To Findout, which hits shelves October 7. He promised that “tour delays should not affect the book, which you’ll still be able to enjoy… the obvious benefit of it being—books don’t need visas!”

Islam has long been a political figure as well as a musical one, including recent advocacy for Palestine amid Israel’s war on Gaza. That’s a possible reason for his visa issues, but he’s far from the only artist to encounter such problems. Earlier this year, FKA twigs similarly canceled her Coachella experience due to visa issues. Musician and lawyer Matthew Covey told Pollstar News that increased bureaucratic red tape has made it more difficult for artists of all kinds to gain entry to the country, while others are opting out entirely due to the country’s political climate. Bad Bunny skipped the U.S. on his most recent tour, citing concerns about ICE agents staking out his venues. (After being chosen as the Super Bowl halftime performer, he conceded to doing “one” U.S. show.) Other artists including Grupo Firme and Julión Álvarez of Mexico and the U.K.’s Bob Vylan have all had to cancel U.S. performances after having their visas revoked by the Trump administration.