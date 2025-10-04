Severance's Zach Cherry to fight/make/be zombies in Zach Cregger's Resident Evil

True Detective: Night Country's Kali Reis will also join Weapons' Austin Abrams in Cregger's video game reboot.

By William Hughes  |  October 4, 2025 | 1:25pm
Zach Cherry in Severance (Photo: Apple TV+), Kali Reis in True Detective: Night Country (Photo: Michele K. Short/HBO)
We’ll be honest here: When it was first announced that Zach Cregger was making a new film version of frequently adapted zombie video game franchise Resident Evil, we were a little skeptical. (Cregger scored the gig on the Capcom adaptation pretty much entirely on the back of the success of his debut horror feature Barbarian, and we’ve seen a fair number of first-time directors grab for a big-name dream franchise right out of the gate while the getting’s good, only for the whole thing to fall apart amidst a sophomore slump.) Now that Weapons has come and gone as a genuine, conversation-dominating hit, though, we’re feeling a bit more confident about its writer-director’s plans to make a new movie version of the undead-battling games. A number of recent TV ringers seem to agree, as THR reports this weekend that Severance‘s Zach Cherry and True Detective: Night Country‘s Kali Reis have both lent their up-and-coming cred to the project.

Plot details for the project are currently being kept tightly behind, like, three different doors that all have to be solved by doing bizarre chess puzzles, but Cherry will apparently be playing some kind of scientist in the movie, which reportedly won’t be re-using characters from the long-running video game franchise. Reis, meanwhile, will play a military character. As such, it’s pretty easy to imagine either of them making, fighting, or becoming the “bio-organic weapons”—i.e., “zombies”—that end up being a problem in basically every Resident Evil narrative.

The pair join a cast that previously only had one real name attached to it: Austin Abrams, who had a memorable role as James, a burglar who keeps stumbling into really bad situations, in Weapons. (Johnno Wilson, recently of Peacock’s Twisted Metal, has also joined the film, in an undisclosed role.) Resident Evil is expected to start filming later this year, ahead of a September 2026 release.

 
