Severance's Zach Cherry to fight/make/be zombies in Zach Cregger's Resident Evil True Detective: Night Country's Kali Reis will also join Weapons' Austin Abrams in Cregger's video game reboot.

We’ll be honest here: When it was first announced that Zach Cregger was making a new film version of frequently adapted zombie video game franchise Resident Evil, we were a little skeptical. (Cregger scored the gig on the Capcom adaptation pretty much entirely on the back of the success of his debut horror feature Barbarian, and we’ve seen a fair number of first-time directors grab for a big-name dream franchise right out of the gate while the getting’s good, only for the whole thing to fall apart amidst a sophomore slump.) Now that Weapons has come and gone as a genuine, conversation-dominating hit, though, we’re feeling a bit more confident about its writer-director’s plans to make a new movie version of the undead-battling games. A number of recent TV ringers seem to agree, as THR reports this weekend that Severance‘s Zach Cherry and True Detective: Night Country‘s Kali Reis have both lent their up-and-coming cred to the project.