R.I.P. Bob Saget

Bob Saget was someone that raised a generation of TV watchers. On Full House, he was the open-hearted Danny Tanner, morning talk show host by day, father of three by night. His massive frame made him a striking TV presence, while his soft brown eyes recalled sitcom dads of the past, the Mike Bradys, who were replaced by Al Bundys around the same time as Full House’s debut. But as many comedy fans are quick to point out, he was also a raunchy stand-up legend who continued honing his craft up until his death. He died in his hotel room shortly after his last show. The outpouring from his co-stars and fellow comedians—many of which he mentored—reminded us all what we lost: an effortlessly funny and empathetic comedian and actor that still had jokes to tell.

Every year has its fair share of tragic deaths; this year was no exception as we also lost Saget’s friend Gilbert Gottfried. Both feel impossible, like we’ll hear them on another podcast or see them at another club soon. It’s still hard to believe they’re gone. If only there was a Danny Tanner to comfort us. [Matt Schimkowitz]