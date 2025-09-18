Saturday Night Live will kick off season 51 with some familiar faces Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler, and Sabrina Carpenter have nabbed the first three hosting slots of this season.

Earlier this month, we reported on how Lorne Michaels’ promised Saturday Night Live shakeup wasn’t much of a shakeup at all. The season’s first three hosts follow a similar pattern. Bad Bunny will be emceeing the October 4 premiere with musical guest Doja Cat, followed by Amy Poehler and musical guest Role Model on October 11, and Sabrina Carpenter doing double duty October 18. If this announcement gives you a bit of déjà vu, you’re not alone. All three hosts appeared in SNL‘s big, Emmy-winning 50th anniversary special, which aired just seven months ago. Both Bad Bunny and Poehler have hosted the show previously; Bad Bunny did double duty in 2023, and Poehler hosted in both 2010 and 2015 (with Tina Fey) in addition to her eight seasons as a member of the cast. While this will be Carpenter’s first time taking on hosting duties, she previously appeared in Studio 8H as a musical guest in 2024. She also performed “Homeward Bound” with Paul Simon to open the 50th anniversary special, and later made a cameo in an iteration of the singing bridesmaids sketch, which was originally inspired by her song “Espresso.”