Say Amen, Somebody (1982)

One of the most acclaimed music documentaries of all time comes in the form of George T. Nierenberg’s Say Amen, Somebody, which delves into the culture and history surrounding Black gospel music in America. While the film takes a look at the state of the genre at the time, it focuses on a few integral artists, including Thomas A. Dorsey, Willie Mae Ford Smith, the Barrett Sisters, and the O’Neal Twins. The word that comes up time and time again when describing this documentary is “joyful,” as it gets to the heart of community, generational ties, and faith. Channeling a passion and soulfulness that can be found in any Sunday service, Say Amen, Somebody, invites anyone and everyone into the house of gospel.