If you haven’t fully recovered from the battle royale that was trying to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour, prepare for your soul to break once again with Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance tour.

While expectations were rightly low from fans in snatching a ticket for the “Break My Soul” singer (especially with Ticketmaster’s recent issues), a new statement from Ticketmaster warns that ticket demands exceed their own supply by “more than 800%.”

“Fan demand already exceeds the number of tickets available by more than 800% based on the registration numbers in the Group A cities,” reads the online post from Ticketmaster. “It is expected that many interested fans may not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”

With that much fan demand, Ticketmaster has already added secondary shows to existing stops in seven cities: Toronto, Chicago, Washington, D.C. Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and East Rutherford. Of course, that will likely be a drop in the bucket for an 800% demand vs. actual ticket supply, still leaving many fans empty-handed.

This will come as foreboding news for those who’ve attempted to get tickets for well-known artists from Ticketmaster in the last few months. The dominant ticketing company came under intense scrutiny last year after canceling the general sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, resulting in a Congressional hearing full of Swiftie puns and questions over Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s practices. Tales of Ticketmaster’s follies even went straight to the White House, with President Joe Biden recently proposing limits on all those slapped-on fees seen on concert tickets.

As the BeyHive waits it out to see if even the nose-bleed seats are available, it’s likely we’ll see Queen Bey herself at this weekend’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where she has the chance to make history as the most-awarded artist in the show’s run.

