Grammys 2023 predictions: Who will win—and who should win

The Grammy Awards are upon us once again, and for the 65th edition of music’s biggest night, which kicks off February 5 at 8 p.m. ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith, and many more will be in the house to perform, and maybe to collect some statuettes.

This year’s show features plenty of closely watched races, including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year, where everybody will be waiting to see if the Academy snubs Beyoncé once again in the major categories. We’re betting on some upsets come Sunday, but you’ll have to read on to find out who and where. Just remember, whether an artist you’re rooting for wins, or someone you’re rooting against loses, the show is sure to pack in plenty of justified wins and head-scratching losses.