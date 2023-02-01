We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It appears Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement that Congress will begin limiting egregious concert ticket fees comes not a moment too soon: this morning, Beyoncé also finally announced a 47-date world tour supporting her Grammy-nominated album, Renaissance. Hear that tapping? It’s the sound of stuffed Ticketmaster queues everywhere being refreshed over and over and over.

Beyoncé confirmed the news on Wednesday morning via her Instagram, where she shared a tour announcement alongside another glittery portrait from her Renaissance album cover photoshoot. Kicking off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, the tour’s European leg includes two dates in London—a North American leg kicks off with two dates in Toronto, Ontario on July 8 and 9, respectively.

Swirling excitement for the Renaissance live experience has been at a high for almost six months now, since the July 29, 2022 release of the album drew profound acclaim from critics and fans alike (it was The A.V. Club’s No. 1 album of the year). By the time she heads out on tour, it’s more than likely Beyoncé will also have a few more Grammy nods under her belt—Renaissance saw the artist nominated nine times, bringing her cumulative total nominations to an astounding 88.

For a full list of Renaissance tour dates, see below:



Renaissance World Tour 2023 Dates

05-10 Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

05-14 Brussels, Belgium @ Baudoin Stadium

05-17 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium

05-20 Edinburgh, Scotland - Murrayfield

05-23 Sunderland, England - Stadium of Light

05-26 Paris, France - Stade de France

05-29 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur

05-30 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur

06-06 Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

06-08 Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium

06-11 Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome

06-15 Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion

06-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - JC Arena

06-21 Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

06-24 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

06-27 Warsaw, Poland - PGE Nardowy

07-08 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre

07-09 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre

07-12 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

07-15 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

07-17 Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium

07-20 Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium

07-22 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

07-26 Detroit, MI - Ford Field

07-29 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

08-01 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

08-03 Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Stadium

08-05 Washington, DC - FedEx Field

08-09 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

08-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

08-16 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

08-18 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

08-21 St Louis, MO - Dome at America’s Center

08-24 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

08-26 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

08-30 San Francisco, CA - Levi’s Stadium

09-02 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place

09-13 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

09-18 Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium

09-21 Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

09-23 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

09-27 New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome