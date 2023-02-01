It appears Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement that Congress will begin limiting egregious concert ticket fees comes not a moment too soon: this morning, Beyoncé also finally announced a 47-date world tour supporting her Grammy-nominated album, Renaissance. Hear that tapping? It’s the sound of stuffed Ticketmaster queues everywhere being refreshed over and over and over.
Beyoncé confirmed the news on Wednesday morning via her Instagram, where she shared a tour announcement alongside another glittery portrait from her Renaissance album cover photoshoot. Kicking off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, the tour’s European leg includes two dates in London—a North American leg kicks off with two dates in Toronto, Ontario on July 8 and 9, respectively.
Swirling excitement for the Renaissance live experience has been at a high for almost six months now, since the July 29, 2022 release of the album drew profound acclaim from critics and fans alike (it was The A.V. Club’s No. 1 album of the year). By the time she heads out on tour, it’s more than likely Beyoncé will also have a few more Grammy nods under her belt—Renaissance saw the artist nominated nine times, bringing her cumulative total nominations to an astounding 88.
For a full list of Renaissance tour dates, see below:
Renaissance World Tour 2023 Dates
05-10 Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena
05-14 Brussels, Belgium @ Baudoin Stadium
05-17 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium
05-20 Edinburgh, Scotland - Murrayfield
05-23 Sunderland, England - Stadium of Light
05-26 Paris, France - Stade de France
05-29 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur
05-30 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur
06-06 Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
06-08 Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium
06-11 Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome
06-15 Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion
06-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - JC Arena
06-21 Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
06-24 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
06-27 Warsaw, Poland - PGE Nardowy
07-08 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre
07-09 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre
07-12 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
07-15 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
07-17 Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium
07-20 Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
07-22 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
07-26 Detroit, MI - Ford Field
07-29 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
08-01 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
08-03 Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Stadium
08-05 Washington, DC - FedEx Field
08-09 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
08-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
08-16 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
08-18 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
08-21 St Louis, MO - Dome at America’s Center
08-24 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
08-26 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
08-30 San Francisco, CA - Levi’s Stadium
09-02 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place
09-13 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
09-18 Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium
09-21 Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
09-23 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
09-27 New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome