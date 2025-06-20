Chicago, win a pair of U.S. Girls tickets and their new album on vinyl

The ninth U.S. Girls album Scratch It is out today, and we're giving away a pair of tickets to their Chicago show on June 29.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 20, 2025 | 9:00am
Photo: Colin Medley
Scratch It, the ninth U.S. Girls album from musician Meghan Remy, is officially out in the world, and The A.V. Club is helping her celebrate as she takes her show on the road. This weekend, we’re giving away two tickets to her show on Sunday, June 29 at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, as well as a vinyl copy of her new album. 

For your chance to win, email [email protected] with the subject line “U.S. Girls Chicago” and include your full name, your mailing address (U.S. only, no P.O. boxes, sorry) and email address by 9pm ET on June 22. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, June 23.

Scratch It sees Remy take U.S. Girls into new sonic territory, blending genres like disco, progressive rock, and even a smattering of country western into something wholly unique. Her last album, 2023’s Bless This Mess, was longlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, one of Canada’s highest musical honors. You can check out the epic “Bookends” from Scratch It below, as well as the rest of U.S. Girls’ tour dates. 

U.S. Girls U.S. Tour Dates

Sat June 21 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

Sun June 22 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

Mon June 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Wed June 25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Thu June 26 – Somerville, MA – The Rockwell

Sat June 28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Sun June 29 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Tue Sept 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

Thu Sept 11 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

 
