Chicago, win a pair of U.S. Girls tickets and their new album on vinyl The ninth U.S. Girls album Scratch It is out today, and we're giving away a pair of tickets to their Chicago show on June 29.

Scratch It, the ninth U.S. Girls album from musician Meghan Remy, is officially out in the world, and The A.V. Club is helping her celebrate as she takes her show on the road. This weekend, we’re giving away two tickets to her show on Sunday, June 29 at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, as well as a vinyl copy of her new album.

For your chance to win, email [email protected] with the subject line “U.S. Girls Chicago” and include your full name, your mailing address (U.S. only, no P.O. boxes, sorry) and email address by 9pm ET on June 22. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, June 23.

Scratch It sees Remy take U.S. Girls into new sonic territory, blending genres like disco, progressive rock, and even a smattering of country western into something wholly unique. Her last album, 2023’s Bless This Mess, was longlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, one of Canada’s highest musical honors. You can check out the epic “Bookends” from Scratch It below, as well as the rest of U.S. Girls’ tour dates.

U.S. Girls U.S. Tour Dates

Sat June 21 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle