Icahn: The Restless Billionaire (HBO, 9 p.m.): Co-produced, written, and directed by Bruce David Klein, Icahn: The Restless Billionaire explores the life of financier Carl Icahn—apparently one of the inspirations behind Michael Douglas’ Wall Street character Gordon Gekko. Amassing close to $20 billion dollars over the last half-century and at the forefront of some of the most legendary business deals of our times, Icahn is a feared negotiator and master strategist in the art of corporate takeovers and investments.

The documentary probes his humble roots, his business acumen, and his obsessive drive to stay atop America’s corporate hierarchy. Icahn: The Restless Billionaire features appearances from Bill Gates, Wall Street director Oliver Stone, and business journalists Andrew Ross Sorkin, Cara Lombardo, Scott Wapner, along with Icahn’s family.

The Winter Olympic Games (USA and NBC): The winter Olympics are still going, with tonight’s schedule including Men’s Hockey (USA), Women’s Figure Skating Short Program (NBC), Men’s Alpine Slalom (NBC), Women’s Speed Skating Team Pursuit (NBC), among others

I, Tonya (Streaming on Hulu): The first figure skating movie about Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) and the Olympics that made it to the Academy Awards. Waiting patiently for a Michelle Kwan or Kristi Yamaguchi biopic for the next one.

Blades Of Glory (Streaming on Hulu, HBO Max): Will Farrell can play every sport. Bonus: he’s also in the convoluted marriage skiing tale set in the Alps, Downhill. It’s not streaming anywhere, but it’s actually based on the best skiing-related movie of all time, Force Majeure (streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime). Force Majeure is about a man who runs away from an avalanche, grabbing only his phone and wallet — and leaving his children and wife behind. What follows after is an exquisitely funny and tense look at marital tension as his wife, for some reason, refuses to let go of what happened.