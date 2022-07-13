As reported by Deadline, the forthcoming Netflix project Kaos just got a serious shake-up. When Netflix announced the Greek mythology series j ust two weeks ago, Hugh Grant was attached to star as Zeus. Now, he has been replaced by Jeff Goldblum due to scheduling conflicts. Sure, the British actor’s next announced project is Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, but we can only hope that it’s because he’s returning to his Paddington 2 role for Paddington In Peru.



Kaos promises a modern dark comedy spin on Greek myths –“think tracksuits not togas,” Deadline says. Goldblum’s Zeus will be seen descending into paranoia as he wonders if his reign as top god is coming to an end. Moreover, a handful of pesky mortals have come to the correct conclusion that the gods aren’t that concerned about them, causing more trouble on Mount Olympus.

The series also stars David Thewlis as Hades, Janet McTeer as Hera, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, and Cliff Curtis as Poseidon. The humans will be portrayed by Aurora Perrineau, Killian Scott, Misia Butler, and Leila Farzad. Billie Piper, Stanley Townsend, and Rakie Ayola are also set to appear in undisclosed roles.

Kaos was created and written by Charlie Covell, who previously brought The End Of The F***ing World to Netflix. The series will be directed by Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie) and Runyararo Mapfumo (Sex Education).

“I believe I’m still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus—this was my dream,” Covell told Deadline in their initial report. “He’s leading a stupendous cast of actors and we’re extremely honored to have them all on board. I can’t wait for filming to begin.”

Goldblum was most recently seen reprising his long-running role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World Dominion. Earlier this year, he also appeared in the final season of Search Party on HBO Max and released the second season of his Disney+ documentary series The World According To Jeff Goldblum.