Hugh Grant will ascend to godhood in the new Netflix series Kaos, according to a new Deadline report. Described “as a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology,” Kaos will explore “love, power and life in the underworld.”

Grant headlines the series as Zeus, the “seemingly all-powerful, yet desperately insecure and vengeful” King of the Gods, who becomes dangerously paranoid after discovering a wrinkle and “starts to see signs” of his downfall everywhere.

He’ll face opposition from his family, including wife Hera (Janet McTeer) and rebellious son Dionysus, (Nabhaan Rizwan), who “is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.” A group of mortals–Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler) and Ari (Leila Farzad)—will also give Zeus trouble when they come together to challenge the rule of the Gods.

A “darkly comic” power struggle amongst vain, all-powerful beings and ordinary people feels a little familiar, given the current popularity of The Boys. It’s no wonder that Netflix would want to take a stab at the formula. Then again, Greek gods may be rising to their own superhero moment (Disney+ is currently in production with its Percy Jackson TV adaptation).

David Thewlis, a man who played a Greek god in a superhero movie, will also star in the show as Hades (who is “secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion”). Cliff Curtis will play a yacht-partying Poseidon. Rakie Ayola, Stanley Townsend, and Billie Piper will also appear in as-yet undisclosed roles.

Kaos is written and created by Charlie Covell (The End Of The F***ing World), who said in a statement (per Deadline), “I believe I’m still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus—this was my dream. He’s leading a stupendous cast of actors and we’re extremely hono red to have them all on board. I can’t wait for filming to begin.”