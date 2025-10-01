Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert give each other their first interviews after all of that The two hosts thought airing both interviews near-simultaneously Tuesday night "might be a fun way to drive the president nuts."

With Jimmy Kimmel Live! doing a week of shows in Brooklyn, New York, it was the perfect opportunity to get the two bad boys of late night together. On Tuesday night, Kimmel and Stephen Colbert appeared on each others’ shows, marking the first interview either had given since getting suspended and canceled respectively. The duo swapped notes on being Donald Trump’s nemeses and getting yanked from the air, down to the fact that they both got texts from James Taylor when shit went down. Kimmel asked to see Colbert’s texts, because “I wanna see if JT did a cut and paste on us,” he joked.

As the guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Kimmel walked through how he found out about his suspension for the first time. The audience for that day’s show was already seated when the host took the emergency call from the bathroom. They sent the audience home, but ended up taping the show anyway—suggesting that somewhere, there’s a recording of the monologue that ABC deemed too incendiary to air. JKL!‘s newly-suspended staff served as the audience, eating meatballs and polenta made by a celebrity chef and listening to Howard Jones perform a somewhat ironic rendition of “Things Can Only Get Better.” Kimmel’s first thought after hearing the news, he said, was “I’m never coming back on the air.”