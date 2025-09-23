Stephen Colbert celebrates being "the only martyr in late night" again Late night hosts are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Kimmel back into the fold, and to make fun of Ted Cruz.

Stephen Colbert and The A.V. Club were on the same page yesterday when we both declared that the national nightmare of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension had come to an end. Of course Colbert got the one-up on us with the joke that “our long national late-nightmare is over.” That’s why he gets paid the big bucks—at least for now!

Though Kimmel has rightfully been reinstated, Colbert will still be off the air in a few short months. “This is wonderful news for my dear friend Jimmy and his amazing staff. I’m so happy for them. Plus, now that Jimmy’s not being cancelled I get to enjoy this again,” Colbert said on his show Monday evening, grabbing his Emmy. “Once more I am the only martyr in late night! Wait, unless CBS, you wanna announce anything? … Still no? Right, because of the ‘money’ thing, I forgot.”