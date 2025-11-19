Neighbor who killed Jonathan Joss indicted for murder

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, the man who was arrested in the shooting death of Kill Of The Hill actor Jonathan Joss earlier this year, has been indicted by a Texas grand jury for murder, according to People. Alvarez was arrested in June and charged with first-degree murder; he was released at the time on a $200,000 bond.

Joss was shot and killed outside his home on June 1. Police arrived and reportedly attempted life-saving procedures but ultimately pronounced Joss dead at the scene. Shortly thereafter, Joss’ widower Tristan Kern de Gonzales posted on Facebook that Alvarez had been harassing the two of them with “openly homophobic” abuse for years. Gonzales wrote that he and Joss had been visiting the site of their former home, which he claims had been burned down after years of this harassment, when they were approached by Alvarez, who fired at them. “Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone,” he writes. “He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.”

However, the San Antonio Police Department declined to classify the death as a hate crime, with with police claiming to People that they “found no evidence whatsoever to indicate that the Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation.” Other neighbors had told various local outlets after the shooting that the Parks And Recreation actor’s behavior could be “erratic” and claimed to have previously reported his behavior to the police. It’s unclear as of this writing when Alvarez may stand trial.