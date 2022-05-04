It’s never been a secret that the women of Sex And The City do not necessarily get along, despite what’s seen on the small and silver screens. In particular, the off-screen dynamic between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker has always been a hot topic in the SATC community for years. Now, in a new interview, Cattrall addresses And Just Like That..., Samantha’s legacy, and her former cast members.

“I guess it’s how you define friends. I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional,” Cattrall tells Variety when asked about their relationship—presumably implying she was there to work, and not necessarily make friends.

Following the announcement of the reboot And Just Like That... , fans clamored for Samantha’s return and they groaned when it was revealed Cattrall would not reprise the role.

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” Cattrall says of returning to the Sex And The City universe. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”



She added, “ Everything in me went, ‘I’m done.’ And you can’t go against that feeling. I don’t ever want to be on a set and not want to be there.”

For the actor, she swore off future SATC endeavors when the third movie fell through in 2017. Additionally, Cattrall notes she never officially turned down the reboot series, because she was never asked to be a part of it in the first place.

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot,” Cattrall says. “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did—on social media.”

However, Samantha’s presence carries through And Just Like That..., in the form of text messages and funeral flowers to Carrie (Parker). “It’s odd, isn’t it? I don’t know how to feel about it. It’s so finite for me, so it doesn’t continue,” Cattrall says of her character’s mentions in the series.

So, when it comes to the second season of And Just Like That..., don’t expect a surprise return from Samantha. “That’s a no. It’s powerful to say no,” she says.