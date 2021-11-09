Kim Cattrall seemingly will join any TV reboot except Sex And The City’s. Last week, it was announced that the former SATC star will join the cast of Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father. And now the actor will appear in another big revival: Queer As Folk.



Cattrall will play a “martini-soaked high-society Southern debutant with trailer park roots” in Peacock’s remake of the British series; no other details about the character—including her name—have been revealed yet. But at least this means that while her fans will miss out on seeing Samantha charm the pants off New York City men, they’ll get to see Cattrall onscreen again surrounded by hunks.

The reboot, created by Stephen Dunn under the guidance of the original series’ creator Russell T. Davies, is currently filming in New Orleans. It’ll focus on a group of friends who live in Louisiana, “whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.”

Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell (who also serves as one of the series’ writers and co-executive producer) will star alongside Cattrall. There’s no premiere date set for the series yet.

This is the second American version of Queer As Folk. The first one came out in 2000 (a year after the original show debuted), and was set in Pittsburg. It ended in 2005.

As for Cattrall’s role in How I Met Your Father, the actor is going to play the future version of protagonist Sophie (the current day version will be played by Hillary Duff). That means that Cattrall will likely be the one narrating the show. She joins cast members Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Francia Raisa, and Suraj Sharma. The show will premiere on Hulu at some point in 2022.

